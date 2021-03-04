Banco Popular is chosen as the best private bank in the country

Banco Popular Dominicano was chosen by Global Finance magazine as the bank with the best private banking in the Dominican Republic, highlighting the offer and services it provides to its high-income clients.

This is the second time that the magazine highlights Banco Popular’s leadership in this segment of clients, who demand particular solutions to manage their wealth.

The effects associated with the pandemic give the award a special status since, according to Global Finance, the banks recognized have been the most capable of adapting quickly to the virtual environment imposed by the health crisis, meeting the needs of their customers, and revaluing the importance of proximity and the human touch.

Joseph Giarraputo, publisher and editorial director of the magazine, in his editorial commentary, noted that last 2020, the pandemic crisis caused many people to reevaluate their priorities, and private banking, he said, is an “invaluable partner in the process of guiding clients through challenging decisions.”

“The Best Private Banking awards are an indicator of which institutions are measuring up to the needs of new and also established clients,” the magazine’s editor stressed.

Banco Popular’s recognition as the best private bank in the country, Francisco Ramírez, executive vice president of Personal Business and Branches of Banco Popular, said that Banco Popular is proud to receive this recognition.

The executive emphasized that Popular’s private banking business model “is based on a relationship of trust between business managers and their clients, getting to know them and through that bond, working together on the financial options that allow them to achieve.”

