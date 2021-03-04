Zero red tape in Dominican Tourism

Santo Domingo.- President Luis Abinader o Wed. presented together with Tourism Minister David Collado, on Wed. unveiled the institution’s new digital platform with which the services it offers will be made more efficient for citizens.

OneMITUR, as the platform is called, will be focused on simplifying the processes of processing permits, licenses, hotel occupancy reports, among other services, guaranteeing transparency in the actions carried out by the ministry in all sectors.

“Those who know me know that this has been a vision for a long time, whose purpose is to promote the efficiency of the public administration through clear, transparent regulatory frameworks that allow the simplification of procedures and services and the improvement of the quality of the regulations,” Abinader said at the launch ceremony.

Red tape

Collado announced that he has issued resolutions to eliminate documents in the license application processes, as part of the “Zero Bureaucracy” strategy.