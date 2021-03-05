Dominican Gov. has US$5.8B for 4 projects

Santo Domingo.- Dominican authorities have in the pipeline four projects under public-private alliance valued at US$5.8 billion.

The Public-Private Partnerships Directorate (DGAPP) said that among the infrastructures to be carried out through those programs figure the Pedernales tourism development project, the reconstruction of Manzanillo Port and the construction of parking buildings both in Santiago as in Santo Domingo (ParqueáTRD).

The agency said that in Pedernales the project will be developed in four phases, over 10 years. “In the first stage it contemplates the construction of 3,000 rooms, an international airport and the development of access routes and services. This includes an initial investment of US$1.0 billion.”

The Manzanillo Port rebuild will also cost US$1.0 billion; the construction of the Ámbar Highway (Puerto-Plata) will cost US$400 million and ParqueáTRD) will cost US$400 million.

“In addition to these projects, others are being structured, but the details are not yet ready, among these is the Monorail that goes to Boca Chica, this investment has not yet been defined.”

It said the cities and provinces benefited from the Digapps will be Manzanillo-Montecristi, Pedernales, Santiago-Puerto Plata, Santiago-Santo Domingo and Boca Chica.