Environment issues regulations for mining, river basins

Santo Domingo.- The Environment Ministry on Thur. issued regulations that increase supervision and control over all non-metallic mining, as well as the declaration of high priority the management of the country’s river basins.

A new procedure was established for the granting of environmental authorizations for non-metallic mining operations throughout the national territory contained in Resolution 0009/2021) that includes the work carried out by aggregate dealers, quarries, among others.

A press release specifies that the measure was adopted by the minister, Orlando Jorge, “with the interest of guaranteeing that operations of this type are carried out with due respect for natural resources without expanding interventions beyond where they are authorized after the rigorous evaluation processes established.”

The resolution will also contribute to the exploitation of resources for construction materials, among other activities, to be carried out without causing irreparable damage to the environment, especially to rivers and water sources.