Government leaves fuel prices unchanged

The cost of hydrocarbons was frozen by the Ministry of Industry, Commerce, and MSMEs for the week of March 6 to 12

The Ministry of Industry, Commerce, and Mipymes (MICM) froze all fuel prices for the week of March 6-12.

According to the new MICM resolution, premium gasoline will be sold at RD$242.10 per gallon and regular gasoline at RD$228.50 per gallon, maintaining their prices.

Meanwhile, regular diesel will be sold to the public at RD$181.60 per gallon and optimum diesel at RD$197.50 per gallon, with the cost to the consumer remaining unchanged.

The Ministry informed that liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) would be sold at RD$128.10 per gallon, the same price as the previous week.