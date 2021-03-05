High level powwow mulls economic concerns

Santo Domingo.- Dominican Central Banker Héctor Valdez Albizu on Thur. met with executives of institutions participating in the stock market and members of the Industries Association (AIRD) to evaluate the behavior of the sector in recent years, as well as the favorable prospects for the future, both in the short and medium term.

The meeting was held at the request of the main entities of the stock market, to express Valdez their concerns that could be evaluated to continue promoting its development, as an alternative source of financing for companies, as well as important investment projects in infrastructure that could contribute to the recovery of economic activity.

The delegation “shared with Valdez Albizu some proposals to promote the issuance of shares as an investment instrument and their negotiation through the Stock Exchange, as well as relevant aspects about the operation of investment funds and offering trusts public, among other aspects,” says a statement.