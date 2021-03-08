Dominican Pension Fund tops US$13.8B, 17.57% of GDP

Santo Domingo.- The equity of the Pension Fund reached RD$801.5 billion (US$13.8 billion), or 17.57% of GDP, according to the Pensions Superintendence in its 2020 reports.

Regarding the affiliation to the Dominican Pension System, as of October 31, 2020 there are around 4.3 million affiliates, with an increase of 4.21% compared to the same date of the previous year.

Moreover, the number of contributors reached approximately 1.7 million, thus obtaining a density of contributors of 39.26% for October 2020.