Dominican-Commonwealth Countries trade tops US$1.9B

Santo Domingo.- The president of the Roundtable of Countries of the Commonwealth in the Dominican Republic, Fernando González Nicolás, on Mon. labeled as balanced the business relations of our country with the nations that make up the Commonwealth, which he revealed last year achieved trade of US$1.9 billion.

Exports of domestic products to these places in 2020 were of 913 million dollars, while imports amounted to US$1.0 billion, González Nicolás said at the event for World Commonwealth Day, which is held the second Monday of March each year.

By the numbers

He said Canada achieved in 2020 trade with our nation of about 630 million dollars; followed by India, with 414 million dollars; Trinidad, with 231 million Dollars; Great Britain, with 257 million dollars and Jamaica, with 78 millions of dollars.

Also present in the event were Roberto Herrera, vice president of the Roundtable; Christine Laberge, Ambassador of Canada; Angie Martínez, Dominican ambassador to Jamaica, among others diplomats.