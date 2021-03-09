The pandemic’s effect on local food prices

Santo Domingo.- Rises in the prices of raw materials in international markets and increase in ocean freight are the other effects that the pandemic has had on the world economy.

In the Dominican Republic, although some prices of basic goods have fallen in recent days, the pressures remain. Foods like kidney beans, sweet potatoes, cucumbers, lettuce, cauliflower, coriander, lemon and passion fruit have risen in the last week.

Meanwhile, banana, garlic, beets, tomatoes, carrots, broccoli and spinach lowered their prices. According to the weekly reports registered by the Ministry of Agriculture of the New Market, foods such as chickens, eggs and rice maintained their prices.

However, the Dominican Poultry Association (ADA) said Monday that the international prices of wheat, corn, flour and soybean oil, necessary in the food production chain, have posted constant price increases during the last year, accumulating an increase of more than 50%.