Dominican securities market trades jump 535% to US$64.8B

Santo Domingo.- Between 2012 and 2020 total trades in Dominican Republic’s securities market went from US$10.2 billion to US$64.8 billion in 2020, a 535% jump and an average of 28% annually.

In addition, according to data from Dominican Republic’s Securities Market Superintendence (SIMV), the number of transactions in the securities market between 2012 and 2020 grew by 1,147%, from 19,293 in 2012 to 239,949 in 2020.

The document quoted by Diario Libre indicates that, in 2012, some US$7.7 billion in securities were in standardized custody and 2020 ended with US$28.3 billion, a growth of 269%, averaging 18% per year.