Gov. mulls construction material imports as sector weakens

Santo Domingo.- Faced with the rise of building materials, which has caused the sector’s standstill in the North region, the Government is considering the possibility of entrepreneurs importing products as a way of alleviating prices.

Yesterday, the Minister of Industry and Commerce, Ito Bisonó, met with the president at the National Palace and said that “the government is thinking and we are looking at how to facilitate those who are demanding the building materials, in all their elements, whether rods, cement, wires, be imported as well.”

In recent weeks, builders have decried the more than 30% increase in construction products.

The hikes are due not only to scarcity, but also to the chain of intermediaries and the shortages that impact prices, the official said.

He said if the agreement is implemented, importers should meet quality standards and adjust prices.