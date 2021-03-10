Largest power plant at 50% output despite ‘repairs’

Santo Domingo.- Unit two of the Punta Catalina Power Plant (CTPC) is still off line, despite that last Thursday the Minister of Energy and Mines (MEM), Antonio Almonte, reported that the plant would come into service that day.

Unit two of Punta Catalina went out of operation on January 2, after problems in its boiler, and after being repaired by foreign techs. According to Almonte its entry into the system was projected at the end of the last week.

However as of Tuesday the unit was still out of service, according to the Coordinating Body (OC) of the National Interconnected Electric System (SENI), where the plant was not among those available.