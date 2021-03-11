Gov. US$76M finances agro at zero rate

Santo Domingo.- In the last five months the Government disbursed RD$4.4 billion (US$76 million) in financing at zero rate for 12,500 small and medium agricultural and agroindustry producers throughout the country.

“The item is part of the 5,000 billion pesos designated last October by President Luis Abinader to reactivate the sector, strengthen agricultural production and create jobs,” says a press release.

The financing program served as a stimulus to farmers affected by the pandemic, and had a direct impact on thousands of acres of crops.