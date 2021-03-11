Technicians get training on electric cars

Santo Domingo.- National Professional Technical Training Institute (Infotep) director Rafael Santos Badía yesterday said the academy began the first hybrid and electric utomotive technicians training course.

“The training will begin with 23 facilitators from the four Infotep regions, who will receive instructions, in a blended form,” said the president of the Electric Mobility Technicians Association (Asotemove), Héctor Irizarry.

He said the course will last at least two months, which entails a total preparation of 70 hours. “After they are trained, they will be able to diagnose and make repairs to electric and hybrid vehicles.”