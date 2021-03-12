Dominican Gov. fuel subsidy to reach US$275.9M in 2021

Santo Domingo.- The subsidies granted by the State for fuels will total RD$16.0 billion (US$275.9 million) this year, or equivalent to 0.33% of the GDP.

Nonetheless the Government seeks to ease that burden through revisions to the method of aid granted to the sector through the tax exemptions, as announced by President Luis Abinader this week.

Although the president did not offer details on the scope of the dismantling of the fuel subsidy program, Abinader referred to beneficiary companies that don’t qualify for the aid, because they do not meet the criteria.