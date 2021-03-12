Dominican Republic tenders 2 natural gas-fired power plants

Santo Domingo.- Dominican Government agencies will call for tenders to buy two natural gas-fired power plants in combined cycle and through long-term contracts, to increase energy generation.

The tender EDES-LPI-NG-01-2021, is headed by the three energy distributors, the Energy and Mines Ministry and will be supervised by the Superintendence of Electricity.

According to the specifications, the plants should supply 700 and 800 megawatts of power.

One of the plants will reportedly built in Manzanillo, Montecristi (northwest)

“The first (plant) must have power between 350 and 400 MW. In addition, the energy must be supplied by a 400 WM combined cycle unit, and a natural gas terminal with onshore storage capacity that ensures the minimum supply of combined cycle generation units for a total of 800 MW,” says a statement to the press.