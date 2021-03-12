Free zone exports grew 2.5% to US$988.5M

Santo Domingo.-The free zone sector grew 2.5% during the first two months of 2021, compared to the same period of the previous year, from exporting US$964.5 million to US$988.5 million.

The information was offered by National Export Free Zones Council (CNZFE) director Daniel Liranzo, who highlighted the capacity of the sector to “overcome great challenges and continue its export dynamics and generator of formal jobs.”

According to Liranzo, last January the free zones exported US$445 million, while in February of this year the value totaled US$543.5 million, a growth of 22.1%.