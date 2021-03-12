Powerful Marriott bets on Dominican Republic with “10 ongoing projects” in the country

The Marriott International hotel chain president, Brian King, is optimistic about the future of the tourism sector, despite the uncertainty that still lingers due to the Covid-19 pandemic. And for the Dominican Republic, this is evidenced by the hotel company’s intentions to have ten projects currently underway, “with which we expect to add more than 2,000 rooms on the island.”

“In addition, we announced a franchise agreement with Sunwing Travel Group’s hotel division, Blue Diamond Resort, to significantly expand our all-inclusive portfolio,” he added.

King explained that the commitment to the destination is due to “the favorable environment in the Dominican Republic. We continually evaluate growth opportunities. Marriott International sees a strong opportunity for quality experiences and investors with long-term prospects.”

“The Dominican Republic, with its vibrant culture, exceptional beaches, and world-renowned resorts, has been an important destination for Marriott International for decades,” he emphasized, according to Diario Libre.

Marriott International operates six hotels with a total of 1,167 rooms in the Dominican Republic, including the JW Marriott Santo Domingo, Renaissance Santo Domingo, and The Westin Puntacana Resort & Club.