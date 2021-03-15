Dominican Republic remittances jump 31.3% to US$1.6B

Santo Domingo.- The Central Bank of the Dominican Republic on Fri. said remittances jumped 31.3% during the first two months of the year.

Between January and February, money sent by Dominicans abroad to their relatives in the country totaled US$1.6 billion, or US$370 million more than the same period of 2020.

“In February, remittances totaled 761 million dollars, for an increase of 27.6%, some 164.7 million dollars more than in the same month of 2020.”