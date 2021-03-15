Gov. won’t receive power plant ‘full of patches’

Santo Domingo.- Energy and Mines Minister, Antonio Almonte, said Sun. that the Dominican government will not issue the definitive acceptance letter for unit 2 of the Punta Catalina power plant due to the conditions presented by both units.

“Punta Catalina 1 has also presented serious deficiencies at various times and that is why we have not issued the final acceptance letter for Punta Catalina 1, which was to be done in October. Now we are on the same path: Punta Catalina 2 must be definitively accepted on April 24 but it is a plant that is full of patches,” said the official on D’ Agenda program.

The generating units that are part of the power plant have provisional acceptance certifications, which allow a one-year warranty from their issuance.

The provisional certification of unit 1 expired last October and that of unit 2 – currently out of operation due to damage to the boiler – will expire on April 24.