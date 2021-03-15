Women’s salary slightly above men’s, report says

Santo Domingo.- The balance of the pandemic on female employment has been mixed: while women were the most affected by unemployment caused by the COVID-19 crisis, at the end of the year they have also shown an average salary slightly above those of their male peers.

The data published by the Dominican Social Security Treasury in the Labor Panorama document indicate that last January women closed with an average salary of 26,820.4 pesos (US$446.0) per month, which places female remuneration 2.8% above what the men earned on average for that month, which were 26,073.6 pesos.

The current differences in the labor population between men and women are based on the educational gap between both genders and on access to managerial or corporate positions.