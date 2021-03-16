Dominican Gov. placed bonds of US$6.0B+ in 2020

Santo Domingo.- During 2020 the Dominican Government issued bonds that exceed US$6.0 billion, thus maintaining its position as a frequent issuer in the world capital markets.

The data is contained in “Institutional Memory 2020” published by the Ministry of Finance. The document says that during January 2020 sovereign bonds were placed for a total of US$2.5 billion.

It indicates that this operation consisted of two bonds in US dollars with terms of 10 and 40 years with coupon rates of 4.50% and 5.875% and amounts of US$1.0 billion and US$1.5 billion, respectively.