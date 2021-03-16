Meliá begins to see “important progress” in Dominican Republic tourism

THE PARADISUS PALMA REAL IS OUTLINED WITH AN OCCUPANCY OF 75% AT EASTER

The hotel chain shows greater optimism in the medium term.

Progress in the total reopening of its establishments in the country

The expectations of occupancy in hotels in the Dominican Republic are encouraging for Easter 2021 since it coincides with the gradual but constant recovery of tourism. Last year, the occupancy was minimal (if not zero) due to the recent incidence of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Such is the case of the Spanish chain Meliá Hoteles International hotels, which anticipates a summer of sure normality in destinations such as the Dominican Republic and Mexico; this with an increase that will be noticed in the week off.

In this sense, Santiago Rivera, Managing Director of Meliá Hotels International in the country, informed arecoa.com that for the Greater Week the Circle- The Grand Reserve at Paradisus Palma Real hotel is shaping up to have 75%, the Meliá Caribe Beach 30% and the Meliá Punta Cana Beach 40% of its accommodation capacity.

He explained that, without a doubt, positive movements are beginning to be observed, which “make us much more optimistic in the medium – long term,” due to the confidence of visitors in the health and safety protocols implemented in the country and the hotels of the brand.

“There is an important advance compared to last year that we were already involved in the pandemic,” he added.

The hotel is expected to complete the opening of its total number of establishments in the country later since they have eight luxurious all-inclusive hotels located on the beachfront of Bávaro Beach in Punta Cana.