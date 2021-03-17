Dominican economy contracts -1% on the pandemic

Santo Domingo.-The Dominican economy is still under the impact of the pandemic.

The Central Bank on Tuesday said the Monthly Index of Economic Activity (IMAE) fell 1.8% in January, a decline that exceeds December’s -1%.

In January, measures to restrict mobility were tightened, which sought to curb the spread of COVID-19 in the country. “A stricter curfew affected the January result, which accumulated 11 consecutive months of economic decline.”

Last year the Dominican economy fell 6.7%, which led to job losses and increased social exclusion.