Dominican film industry takes steps to develop

Santo Domingo.- Marianna Vargas, the new head of the Cinema Directorate (DGCINE) on Wed. told Diario Libre that her administration will continue to work for the consolidation of the film industry in the Dominican Republic.

Vargas, who succeeded Yvette Marichal, is a lawyer and, since 2008, has had a relationship with the film industry.

The official cited the steps that need to be taken, from the legal sphere in cinema and the Dominican Republic Export and Investment Center.

“At that time, we identified the three pillars for cinema to become developed, which are human capital, infrastructure and an incentive regime; and that, to this day, remains,” she said.