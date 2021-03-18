Dominican Republic, the region’s logistics hub

Santo Domingo.- Reaching the goal of dispatching within 24 hours the goods that arrive will be the first big step that will allow the Dominican Republic to become a logistics hub for the region.

Customs Director Eduardo Sanz Lovatón made the statement during his participation as a guest speaker at the virtual event “Dispatch in 24 hours” organized by the American Chamber of Commerce of the Dominican Republic (AMCHAMDR).

The official stressed that dispatching the merchandise in a time not exceeding 24 hours entails the integration of all representatives of the logistics sector, which is why he urged importers to comply with the prerequisites established to carry out imports.

“A Customs that dispatches cargo arriving at the country’s ports in 24 hours contributes directly to the fulfillment of the goal of turning the Dominican Republic into the region’s Logistics Hub,” said Sanz.