Abinader foresees a total recovery of the country

Punta Cana, La Altagracia, DR

President Luis Abinader affirmed yesterday that the government is working to improve the quality of life of all Dominicans, reduce absolute poverty and recover the country from the effects of the global pandemic caused by Covid-19.

The head of state said that anyone who generates jobs would have the support of the government he heads. He added, “You will have an ally with transparency and security, making the bureaucratic processes easier and more agile.”

In assessing the results achieved by the country so far, the President projected that they would be better in the second half of the year “in all areas we will recover, not only in tourism and industry,” he said.

Great challenges

He said that the country has significant challenges, of which Covid-19 is the main one, but also “problems that we have been dragging for years, but we are determined that starting next year, we will be able to overcome them.”

The president said that he is working tirelessly for this purpose after thanking the Delfino family for their confidence in the Il Lago Beach & Golf Cap Cana hotel’s inauguration in the Cap Cana resort complex.

Optimism

Abinader indicated that Dominicans should feel optimistic about the future due to the record achieved in this recovery period and the work being done to overcome the obstacles created by the pandemic of the new coronavirus.

The Head of State’s words were preceded by those of the Minister of Tourism, David Collado, who asked for a standing ovation, for the accelerated recovery of the country’s tourism, amid the pandemic and the efforts made by the President of the Republic.

“President Abinader calls me daily at 1:30 in the morning. He is nocturnal. He asks me how are the hotels, the reservations, and the occupancies, following the day today to get the country going,” indicated Collado.

Tourism

Abinader acknowledged that the country has been dragging its feet on problems for decades that must be faced with responsibility and gave as an example the results achieved in the tourism sector, which maintains a rhythm only in the first three months of the year praised by international organizations.

Speaking at the ceremony, the President of the Republic praised the Delfino family, in the person of its president, Alfredo Delfino; his daughter Rafaelina, the other members as well as Fernando Hazoury, president of Cap Cana, for their confidence in the investment and new projects during the difficulties caused by the pandemic.

“Thank you for believing in our country, for bringing technology, and for investing in the country. Many congratulations to this great project of Cap Cana, since in the difficult moments of tourism, it was growing and continues to grow,” he said.

He wished many congratulations to the Cap Cana project because it was growing in the real estate and hotel sector, and they have been able to recover in the most challenging moments.

Congratulations

He recalled the relationship he has with the Hazoury’s and anecdotally said: “My mother told me. Don’t get together with Fernando, he is a bad influence” because of the youthful antics when highlighting the good relations.