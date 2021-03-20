The Government re-freezes fuel prices

Santo Domingo, DR

For the third consecutive week, the Ministry of Industry, Commerce, and MSMEs (MICM) ordered that fuels maintain the same price.

As he debated, the Government assumes 316 million pesos that would imply the increase in prices, as a way to avoid transferring the impact of the international markets of the rise in oil prices to the citizen.

Thus, Premium Gasoline will continue to be sold at RD $ 242.10 per gallon; Regular Gasoline at RD $ 228.50 per gallon; Regular Diesel at RD $ 181.60; El Óptimo will be sold at RD $ 197.50; Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) at RD $ 128.10 and Natural Gas at RD $ 28.97 per cubic meter. They all maintain their price from last week.