US$ slips against Dominican peso

Santo Domingo.- The dollar exchange rate in the Dominican Republic continues to decline and the price of the currency closed last Friday at RD $ 57.23 per US $ 1, a level that had not been registered since the beginning of June 2020, when it was RD $ 57.25 for every dollar.

The sale of the US currency, after reaching its peak on October 16 of last year, when it was quoted at RD $ 58.49, began a gradual decline that has made it lose RD $ 1.26 during that period, at the official exchange rate, published by the Central Bank.

The reduction in the cost of the currency accelerated during the first 19 days of March, losing 76 points. In that period, the currency went from being sold at RD $ 57.99 for every dollar to RD $ 57.23.