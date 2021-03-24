Entities seek to simplify investment processes

The Minister of Energy and Mines promised to deliver to ProDominicana the investment projects deposited in the MEM

Santo Domingo, DR.

The Ministry of Energy and Mines (MEM) and ProDominicana intend to work together to facilitate the procedures required by local and foreign entrepreneurs to invest in development projects in the Dominican Republic.

The Minister of Energy and Mines, Antonio Almonte, and the executive director of ProDominicana, Biviana Riveiro, held a meeting in which they analyzed the convenience of working together to carry out concrete actions that benefit foreign and local investments.

Almonte promised to deliver Riveiro a file with the investments and investment requests that the MEM has in its portfolio after considering the meeting as the beginning of good relations for the country.

While Riveiro highlighted the need to simplify the processes, he made the technical experience available to the MEM and the good contacts that ProDominicana has with different organizations dedicated to investments and with accredited embassies in the country.

During the meeting, they spoke about the possibility of creating a permanent working table that allows knowledge of the investment projects by mutual agreement and to be able to examine the best investments in favor of the development of the Dominican Republic.