IDB backs ambitious plan to boost airports, heliports

Santo Domingo.- The Airports Department and the Inter-American Development Bank (IDB) took the first steps to coordinate technical assistance to develop the construction, reconstruction and renovation projects for domestic airports and heliports in the country.

Progress was made with a visit by the IDB representative in the country, Miguel Coronado, to Airports director, Víctor Pichardo, at the institution’s headquarters, where details were discussed on projects to develop and strengthen the airports sector.

“I believe that with the presence of the IDB in the Airports Department, we will achieve the support we need so that our institution, as provided by President Luis Abinader, goes in the direction of generating transformation in all sectors in a transversal manner,” Pichardo said.