Climate change could be hobbling cocoa production

Santo Domingo.- The Dominican Republic exports about 80,000 tons of cocoa each year and generates more than 300,000 direct and indirect jobs, according to the commercial manager of the National Dominican Cocoa Farmers Confederation (Conacado).

Abel Fernández said there are 42,750 cocoa producers in the country, but unfortunately in recent years productivity has been stagnant in the cocoa sector of the Dominican Republic.

“We are not sure if that (low productivity) has to do with climate change because we know that many efforts have been made in promotion, in the implementation of new farms, rehabilitation of cocoa plantations, renovation, and so on. However, we do not see it in terms of export volumes,” the official said.