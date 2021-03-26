Dominican State’s US$2.3B injection averted poverty

Santo Domingo.- The Dominican State has allocated RD$133.1 billion (US$2.3 billion) to mitigate the impact of a pandemic that took the world by surprise.

A year ago, the government announced the creation of two grants: the Employee Solidarity Assistance Fund (FASE) and Stay at Home.

The trend in government aid was regional, and for the Dominican Republic the application of these subsidies reduced the impact of COVID-19 in the worst months of the pandemic, between March and May, when the economy was at a virtual halt.

The authorities affirm that those social programs saved thousands from unemployment and poverty.

Economy Minister Miguel Ceara Hatton said last week that emergency subsidy programs prevented 752,395 people from falling into poverty.