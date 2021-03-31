Energy: 43 companies interested in maintenance of Punta Catalina power plants

Santo Domingo.– A total of 43 companies and consortiums showed interest in the international public bid for the operation and maintenance of the two units of the Punta Catalina Thermoelectric Power Plant (CTPC).

The Ministry of Energy and Mines reported that 27 bids were presented in physical form and 16 in virtual form, for a total of 43 national and foreign companies and consortiums that expressed their interest in offering the service by responding to the call made on February 5.

The entire process of opening envelopes and verifying bids was in charge of the Dominican State Electric Utility’s (CDEEE) bidding committee, chaired by minister of Energy and Mines Antonio Almonte.

Almonte highlighted the transparency with which the process is carried out and announced that this will be the criterion that will prevail during the following phases until culminating with the choice of the supplier that will be in charge of operating and maintaining the two Punta Catalina units.

In addition to Almonte, the Bid Committee is made up by George Reynoso, executive director of CDEEE; Doris Rodríguez, legal officer; Félix Ortega, financial manager, and Rosalía Ortiz, director of the Free Access to Information Office.

The Committee, together with a team of technicians and observers, participated in the envelope opening process during an event held in the Julio Negroni room, at the CDEEE facilities.