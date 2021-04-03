Asonahores: hotel occupancy is 58.5% this Easter

Tourists on the beach of the Hotel Coral Costa Caribe, in Juan Dolio. Today / Rafael Segura Digital Image / 03/27/010

Hotel occupancy this Easter is 58.5% of all the rooms, which number 92,000 with an operating authorization of 80%.

This was stated yesterday by the executive vice president of the Association of Hotels and Tourism of the Dominican Republic (Asonahores), Andrés Marranzini, who added that seeing the sector’s development has been taking, there will probably be a high season the entire year.

“We will probably break the peak of high seasons and low seasons, and we will have a full year high season,” he said.

In detailing the occupation for the Easter holiday, Marranzini indicated that there are 271 hotels reporting operations this week.

He said that when looking at it by area, it is found that Puerto Plata has 3,309 rooms operating, of which 2,299 are reserved and La Romana-Bayahíbe, with 1,157 rooms, has 920 reserved.

Likewise, Samaná with ​​1,414 has 750 reserved rooms, and Bavaro-Punta Cana with 30,000 rooms has about 20,000 reserved.

“Boca Chica- Juan Dolio with about 1,130 has about 667 reserved. Sosúa-Cabarete, with 900 rooms, has 500 reserved, and Greater Santo Domingo, with 2,900 rooms, has 1,000 reserved.

He added that the province of Santiago has 188 reserved rooms out of 786. The rest, which is in the south, small hotels and some Constanza, have 400 reserved rooms.

Recovery. On the recovery of tourism, Marranzini reiterated that as vaccination advances in the United States, its tourism sector would improve.

“I think that as they reach herd immunity, we will have an improvement,” he said.

According to information from authorities and real estate agents from different tourist destinations, the villas are 100% reserved in the northern and eastern areas of the country.

In the case of Samaná and Cabrera, a large number of the villas have been reserved since November of last year and are fully occupied.

The demand for villas and residences is so high in the Cabrera area that families have decided to spend Easter with relatives to rent theirs and generate extra income, said Elvyn Arnaud, KW / Premium Real Estate Advisor.

Last week the Minister of Tourism assured that March would end with some 230,000 tourists, the highest number of visits the country will have received after the start of the pandemic.

According to David Collado, this increase in the arrival of non-resident passengers to the country is due to how the Dominican Republic has handled the pandemic in the sector, which according to international organizations, has served as an example for the world.

Zoom

Growth

“The projections for tourism in the DR is of frank growth, sales and reservations put the DR with numbers equal to those of January 2018, which was the best tourism month in the history of our country,” David Collado expressed last week.

During the Easter holiday, some 38,000 police and military personnel will be deployed to protect the population. There will be about 25,582 policemen and more than 12,000 military personnel.