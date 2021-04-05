Time to scuttle the red tape on investments

Santo Domingo.- ProDominicana executive director Biviana Riveiro Disla, on Sun said the government is focused on solving the bureaucracy that affect the arrival of new investments to the Dominican Republic, through concrete policies and measures which she hopes, reduce the paperwork and time to do business in the country.

“Sometimes, the circuit of permits makes investors not dare to invest in a certain country,” she said.

She revealed that the government expects to create the one-stop window for investments “in the very short term.” But that’s not the only thing they hope for.

“It’s not an exercise to bring everything together in one door. We are going to see where there is duplication of requirements or requirements that are not legal or necessary,” she told Diario Libre.