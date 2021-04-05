Top bank gets IDB US$50M for import-export businesses

Santo Domingo.- The Banco Popular Dominicano on Fri. announced its incorporation into the Trade Financing Facilitation Program (TFFP) of IDB Invest through the opening of a credit line for up to US$50 million.

The line will allow Banco Popular to boost the national import and export business sectors. “Through this incorporation, IDB Invest strengthens the network of correspondent banks in the Dominican Republic and reinforces its objective of promoting economic growth in Latin America and the Caribbean.”

Both institutions also agreed to work together to promote the development of green finance in the country, which will lead to an improved and expanded sustainable financial offer, which Banco Popular already has.