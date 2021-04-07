Dominican manufacturing rebounds 6.5% in Feb.

Santo Domingo.- The Dominican manufacturing industry grew 6.5% in February, surpassing the increase in the same month last year, the Industry and Commerce Ministry (MICM) reported Wednesday.

The figures place this industry “in full recovery when compared to the Central Bank’s inter-annual growth rate in February 2020, when this sector barely reached 5.0%, at a time when the Dominican economy was functioning smoothly regular,” said the MICM in a statement issued to mark the National Day of Industry.

Some of the sectors of the industry that increased last year amid the pandemic were pharmaceuticals (18.3%), soaps and detergents (15.1%) and sugar processing (11.1%).

Likewise, plastics (9.7%), dairy (8.4%), conservation, production and processing of meats (8.0%), while the construction sector closed with tax collections in that year exceeding RD$10.0 billion (UUS$182 million), according to the official information.