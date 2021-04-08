Abinader: 26 new free zones, 4 industrial parks create 26,000 jobs

Santo Domingo.- The Dominican Government, together with the private sector, took stock of the achievements of the Presidential Table for Industrialization, the creation of 26 new companies, the installation of four industrial parks, and the creation of 26,000 additional jobs.

The Table, which is led by President Luis Abinader, met yesterday at the National Palace, where they reviewed the objectives set, which include the elimination of “bureaucratic obstacles” to install new companies and the creation of jobs, at the same time that also take care of health, according to Abinader.

He said the manufacturing industry rose 6.5% in February 2021 compared to the same month in 2020, “when the COVID-19 pandemic had yet to wreak havoc on the economy.”