Tourist arrivals to Dominican Republic climb 3.4%

Santo Domingo.- The arrival of tourists to the Dominican Republic grew 3.4 percent in March this year compared to the same month in 2020, when the incidence of the pandemic began.

The information was offered by President Luis Abinader during the signing of the agreement for the entry into operation of the Norwegian Cruise Line cruise chain in the country, adding that 263,857 tourists arrived in the Dominican territory in March.

He stressed that the figure also represents a 56% growth in relation to February this year, which is “transcendent in the recovery of the sector.”