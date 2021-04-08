US techs check Dominican airline security

Santo Domingo.- A commission of technicians from the United States Federal Transportation Safety Administration (TSA) is inspecting the airlines that operate regular flights from the country, to various cities in the US.

The inspections seek to ensure full compliance with the preventive measures recommended by that federal agency.

The TSA technicians arrived in the country last Monday and will remain until next weekend in inspections not only of US airlines, but also of national airports and the security system that operates in Dominican airports.