World Bank and IMF forecast 5.5% growth in 2021 for Dominican Republic

The country will be the fourth in the region to present the highest economic growth this year, only below Panama, Peru, and Argentina.

Santo Domingo, DR

The Central Bank predicted with recent information from the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and the World Bank a growth of 5.5% for the Dominican Republic for 2021.

These projections, according to the Central Bank, are consistent with the forecasting models of this financial institution and with what was previously disclosed by risk rating agencies, such as Moody’s, and international banks, such as Bank of America, which have projected expansions greater than 6.0% for this year.

Forecasts for the region

According to World Bank projections, Panama will be the country with the highest growth with 9.9%, followed by Peru with 8.1% and Argentina with 6.4%.

The fourth nation in the region that will present positive figures will be the Dominican Republic with 5.5%, the exact figure estimated for Chile. Below the DR are the economic growth projections for Colombia (5.0%), Bolivia (4.7%), Mexico and Honduras (4.5%), El Salvador (4.1%), and Guatemala (3.6%).

Other projections are: Paraguay (3.5%), Uruguay and Ecuador (3.4%), Brazil (3.0%), Costa Rica (2.6%) and Nicaragua (0.9%).