Abinader heads north to boost tourism, industry

Santo Domingo.- President Luis Abinader will visit Samaná and Santiago provinces Friday, as part of his work schedule.

For 10am the president is scheduled to lead the reopening ceremony of the Hotel Bahía Príncipe El Portillo, in Las Terrenas, Samaná.

At 1pm that same day, the president will also go to Santiago, to attend the expansion of logistics and business between the Santiago Free Zone Corporation and the multinational Swedish Match and Boombah, Inc. in the Santiago industrial park. He will tour the facilities.

Both activities resulted from Abinader’s support, both to the tourism and industrial sectors, in favor of economic development and job creation, as his Government’s priority.