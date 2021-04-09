Energy authority publishes purchasing guidelines

Santo Domingo.- The National Energy Commission (CNE) published for the first time in 13 years a price recommendation for long-term power purchase contracts by distribution companies for renewable source projects.

The initiative will be a basis for attracting new investments to the renewable energy sector, said Edward Veras, executive director of the CNE, noting that in the coming weeks the Ministry of Energy and Mines will incorporate as many as 10 renewable energy concession contracts to the electricity system.

He said in the coming years it is estimated that between 500 and 500 million dollars could be brought in power plants that could enter the National Grid between 2022 and 2023.

“Reference prices vary according to the areas in which the project is developed, depending on the amount of wind in the area, sunshine and the different production modalities,” Veras told El Dia.