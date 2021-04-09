It’s now easier to export agro products

Santo Domingo.- The Ministry of Agriculture, Dominican Agricultural Supply Markets (Mercadom), the Dominican Postal Institute (Inposdom), ProDominicana and the Santo Domingo Cyber ​​Park signed an agreement Thursday to launch a technological platform that will contribute to expand the exportable supply of agro products produced in the country.

The inter-institutional alliance was initialed by the chief of staff; Fredy Fernández, representing the Minister of Agriculture, Limber Cruz; Socrates Díaz, administrator of Mercadom; the technical deputy director of Inposdom, Fernando Arturo Ramírez; representing the executive director of ProDominicana, Biviana Riveiro, the legal consultant, Arnaldo Randelli; and Katherine Martínez, representing the President of the Cybernetic Park, Eddy Martínez.

The head of the cabinet of Agro stressed that with the creation of the technological platform, all the authorities involved in this project will also be trained to have a record of producers and exporter. ”At the same time food products can be supplied with them and with other industrialists in the country.”