New free zones invest US$69.6M; generate US$86.5M

Santo Domingo.- The National Export Free Zones Council (CNZFE) approved the operation of 18 new companies in various localities of the country, which will create 3,651 direct jobs.

In the meeting of the Board of Directors, Deputy Minister of Free Zones and Special Regimes of the Ministry of Industry, Commerce and MSMEs (MICM), Carlos Guillermo Flaquer said the start-ups, “will have a significant impact on the national economy.”

He said the companies invested US$69.6 million and will generate around US$86.5 million in foreign currency.

Variety

CNZFE director Daniel Liranzo said the approved companies will include call centers, fruit and vegetable processing, manufacture and preparation of cigars, box packaging, among others.