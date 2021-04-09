Over 500 new Covid cases; 4 deaths; 3,382 total fatalities

Santo Domingo.- The country on Friday posted more than 500 new cases of Covid-19 and 4 deaths from the disease, totaling 3,382 fatalities.

The 532 new cases registered in the last 24 hours were detected within the 6,122 tests (antigenic and PCR) processed yesterday, reaching a total of 1,339,875 samples taken in the country since the start of the pandemic.

The Ministry of Public Health adds that of the four registered deaths, one of them was in the last 24 hours, maintaining the fatality indicator at 1.32 percent.