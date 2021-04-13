Swiss-DR Chamber to mull Dominican Republic’s tourism upswing

Santo Domingo.- The Dominican-Swiss Chamber of Commerce and Tourism will analyze in its THINK TOURISM event the sustainable recovery of Dominican Republic’s tourism, through different cases of existing best practices in Switzerland.

In this edition, to be held May 4 through a webinar, international and local experts will evaluate how the sector is progressing after the impact of the COVID-19 crisis and after the measures adopted by the different governments, as in the Dominican case where 2,400 new hotel rooms have been approved.

“The diversification of the Dominican Republic and the focus on the recovery of tourism by President Luis Abinader and his team, imply multiple positive factors, so that the recovery of the country occurs in an accelerated manner,” said Chamber president Gaetan Bucher in a statement.