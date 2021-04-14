Dominican exports to China reached US$18M to Dec.

Santo Domingo.- Dominican companies exported products to China of about 18 million dollars, or 2.04% of total exports to other countries, revealed a study carried out by the Dominican Center for China Studies (Cendoesch).

By December 2020 China received imports from 24 Dominican companies of US$18.6 billion, or 2.04% of total Dominican exports, according to the study which also highlights that, after the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two nations on May 1, 2018, the trade volume between China and the DR had a growth of 41% during the period between May 2018 and March 2020, compared to the period of May 2016 to March 2018.

Among the Dominican products with the highest monetary value exported to China, according to data from Pro Dominicana, are: ferronickel; medical, surgical and / or veterinary instruments and apparatus; Zinc ores and concentrates; rum and other spirits obtained from sugar cane products, distilled and fermented; footwear with an upper part of natural or regenerated leather; faucet articles and similar pipe fittings and textile products.