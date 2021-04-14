Public debt: each Dominican Republic citizen owes US$5,213

Santo Domingo.- The increase in the public debt means that each citizen owes US$5,213 (RD$302,979) according to official numbers.

Consolidated public debt per capita increased 20% at the close of last year, when the effects of COVID-19 on the economy forced the Dominican government to contract more loans to compensate for the sharp drop in revenue.

In 2019 each Dominican owed about US$4,337, an amount that had already been registering a sustained increase in recent years, according to official data compiled by Diario Libre.